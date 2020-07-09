Lake County community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., July 9, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. Social distancing is required and masks are recommended. For information call (231) 745-3471. To access the meeting virtually visit webbertownship.org.

• The Feeding American Mobile Food Pantry will be at St. Ann's Senior Center at 1 p.m., July 17, 1091 Maple St., Baldwin, and at Grace Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., July 28, 8636 M-37, Baldwin. For information call (231) 779-0056.

• The Baldwin Schools Summer Feeding program is from 9 to 1 a.m., every Monday and Thursday at Baldwin High School, 525 4th St., Baldwin. For information call (231) 745-4791.

• The Lake County Historical Society first summer concert will be at 7 p.m., July 17, at the open barn doors of the Historical Society Museum and Library, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. For more information call (231) 898-6500.

• The Pleasant Plains Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on a special land use permit for the purpose of a marijuana grow facility in the township at 10 a.m., July 18, at the Pleasant Plains Township Hall, 7333 M-37, Baldwin. Social distancing will be required and masks are recommended. For information call (231) 660-4797.

• The Webber Township planning commission will meet at 6 p.m., July 20, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. Social distancing is required and masks are recommended. For information call (231) 745-3471. To access the meeting virtually, go to webbertownship.org.

• The Pathfinder Library will reopen to the public on July 20. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vistiors will be limited to 10 patrons at a time. Face masks are required, and social distancing must be observed. For additional information visit pathfinderlibrary.org.