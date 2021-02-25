Lake County businesses receive survival grants Nearly 40 local jobs retained

LAKE COUNTY — Six businesses in Lake County received survival grant funding and were able to retain, collectively, nearly 40 jobs.

Nearly 6,000 small businesses across Michigan were recently awarded $52.5 million through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Small Business Survival Grant program.

“These grants, combined with additional business relief efforts offered by the MEDC, will create a strong foundation for Michigan’s long-term economic recovery," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "As we distribute the safe and effective vaccine and work to end the pandemic once and for all, I will continue partnering with leaders across the state and urging passage of the MI COVID Recovery plan to provide relief for our small businesses, protect public health and jumpstart our economy.”

The Michigan Small Business Survival Grants program is one of several grant programs implemented to provide support to businesses that experienced a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 emergency orders, a news release stated.

Grant awards focused on businesses that were fully closed or could otherwise demonstrate significant impact caused by the COVID-19 executive orders.

The Right Place, an economic development agency that works with businesses in West Michigan, administered $5.25 million of the grant funds to 426 businesses in West Michigan, retaining more than 4,000 jobs throughout an 11-county area.

n Lake County, the following businesses were awarded Small Business Srvival Grants funding:

• Debbie’s Sportmans Lounge - $5,000 – 4 jobs retained

• NA-TAH-KA South, LLC - $5,000 – 15 jobs retained

• Baldwin Bowling Center - $6,810 – 2 jobs retained

• Patrick Ringler - $5,000 – 4 jobs retained

• Club 37, Inc. - $6,810 – 12 jobs retained

• Barski, LLC - $5,000 – 1 job retained