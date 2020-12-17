Lake County ballots rejected for variety of reasons

LAKE COUNTY — Over 15,000 ballots were rejected in Michigan for the 2020 Presidential election, including some in Lake County, for reasons ranging from the person being deceased to a voter moving.

Clerks in Lake County rejected a total of 12 ballots, according to a news release from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Reasons for rejection include: No signature; ballot was late; voter moved; voter canceled their ballot; and voter died.

Webber Township made up for most of the rejected ballots — four in total. Three ballots were rejected for a voter moving, and was rejected failing to sign their ballot.

In Lake Township, only two ballots were rejected — one for no signature and one voter canceled their ballot.

Other rejections across the county included:

• One each in Cherry Valley, Elk, Peacock, Pinora, Pleasant Plains, and Sweetwater townships.

According to Benson, 15,300 of 3.3 million absentee ballots were rejected across the state, compared to 10,600 in the August primary election.

From August to November, the rate of ballot rejections due to signature issues fell from 0.14% to 0.1% and the number of ballots arriving after the 8 p.m. deadline also dropped from 6,400 ballots to just 3,300 by November.

During the November election in Lake County, two ballots were rejected for signature issues while one was rejected for arriving after deadline.

“I am extremely proud of the 1,600 clerks across the state who embraced the record setting turnout including more than double the number of absentee ballots ever cast in a Michigan election and vigilantly ensured that all valid ballots were counted,” Benson said.

“It is also gratifying that our voter education efforts, alongside those of countless other nonpartisan organizations, in addition to the installation of secure ballot drop boxes across the state, combined to dramatically reduce the rate of voter disenfranchisement due to late submission and signature errors.”