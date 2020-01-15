Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Billy Lee Rhoads, 32, of Newaygo, pleaded guilty to non-sufficient funds (greater than $100, but less than $500). Per a plea agreement, a second count of non-sufficient funds (greater than $100, but less than $500) was dismissed. In a separate case, Rhoads pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle without security, driving with an expired license and having improper plates were dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail in both cases, with the sentence to be held in abeyance. Rhoads must pay fines and court fees.

• Craig Clifford Boyce, 54, of Chase, was arraigned on a count of driving with a suspended license (second or subsequent offense). Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

• Logan Allen Wert, 26, of Luther, was arraigned on counts of operating a vehicle without security and having improper plates. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 30.

• Dakota Cain Kutchinski, 21, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of possession of controlled substance (analogues). In a separate case, he was arraigned on counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license (second or subsequent offense). Kutchinski also was charged as a habitual offender (second offense). A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

• Rochelle Lin Gulledge, 30, of Idlewild, was arraigned on counts of malicious destruction of a building (less than $200) and breaking and entering a building without the owner's permission. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29.

• Ivory Lewis, 57, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30.

• Kimberly Ann Balsley, 43, of McBain, was arraigned on a count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000). A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

• Erik Franklin Bainbridge, 35, of Luther, pleaded guilty to use of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Per a plea agreement, counts of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy) and domestic violence were dismissed. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 18 days, with 347 days to be held in abeyance.

• Larry Tramore Burchard, 46, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended license. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Burchard must pay fines and court fees.

• Corey Todd Harkema, 28, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to a count of careless driving. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. Harkema must pay fines and court fees.

• Ryan Michael Shaffer, 30, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to careless driving. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating while impaired was dismissed. Shaffer must pay fines and court fees.

• Jackie Marie Wilson, 36, of Grand Haven, pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. She must pay fines and court fees.

• Christine Marie Lambright, 49, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. She must pay fines and court fees.

• Bernard Patrick Porter, 25, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Jason Frank Dooley, 31, of Byron Center, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating with a high blood alcohol content was dismissed. Dooley was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Gerald Lee Barnes, 28, of Sparta, pleaded guilty to malicious use of telecommunications services. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Barnes must pay fines and court fees.

• Dustin Robert Raymond, 33, of Irons, pleaded guilty to operating while impaired. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating while intoxicated was dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Raymond must pay fines and court fees.

• James Leigh Ferrier Jr., 27, of Branch, pleaded guilty to operating an off-road vehicle on the roadway. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a motor vehicle without security was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Ferrier must pay fines and court fees.

• Quinten Renardo Latimer, 29, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of assault/assault and battery. A bench trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

• Aja Neville Tate, 18, of Idlewild, pleaded guilty to disorderly person/jostling. Per a plea agreement, a count of assault/assault and battery was dismissed. Tate was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for serving two days, with 88 days to be held in abeyance.