Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Kwame Shaquelle Verhulst, 26, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty to a count of allowing a person with a suspended license to operate a vehicle. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle without security, allowing a person with a suspended license to operate (second or subsequent offense), having improper plates and driving an unregistered vehicle were dismissed. Verhulst was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Michael Bruce Mackey, 51, of Irons, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of domestic violence (second offense) was dismissed. Mackey was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Tamara Lynn Haugen, 45, of Wyoming, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person-drunk. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Haugen must pay fines and court fees.

• Joseph Daniel Jaber, 26, of Bitely, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of brandishing a firearm in public was dismissed. Jaber was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Gary Lee Heyd, 59, of Tustin, pleaded guilty to a count of trespassing. Heyd was sentenced to 30 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. In a separate case, Heyd pleaded guilty to a count of reckless use of a firearm. Per a plea agreement, counts of discharging a firearm in a building, possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed. In this case, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Patricia Jean Nelson, 47, of Luther, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Per a plea agreement, a count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device was dismissed. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail and given credit for serving 25 days.

• Kevin Harry Stagman, 43, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to a count of disorderly person-drunk. Per a plea agreement, a count of resisting and obstructing a police officer was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. Stagman must pay fines and court fees.