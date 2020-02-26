Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Paul William Rosenogle, 24, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of assault by strangulation, aggravated assault and being a third-time habitual offender. A preliminary exam is set for March 16.

• Nancy Ann Beckum, 58, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of third-degree retail fraud. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. March 12.

• Lynn Marie Hainley, 35, of Evart, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security. Pretrial is set for 10 a.m. March 12.

• Amy Christine Behler, 50, of Fruitport, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content. Pretrial is set for 11 a.m. March 12.

• David Michael Pearson, 47, of Bitely, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security and having improper plates. Pretrial is set for 10 a.m. March 12.

• Isaac Mark Wilkins, 26, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of interfering with electronic communication. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 16.

• Patricia Lynn Brock, 58, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of disturbing the peace. Per a plea agreement, a count of harboring misdemeanants was dismissed. Brock was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Austin Michael Finkbeiner, 21, of Reed City, was arraigned on a count of breaking and entering a building with intent. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 16.

• James Roe-Duron Fisk, 40, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree retail fraud. Fisk was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Ian Derek Mitchell, 18, of Reed City, was arraigned on a count of possession of cocaine (25 grams). A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 10.

• Tyler Michael Debrecht, 21, of Tustin, was arraigned on a count of second-degree child abuse. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 10.

• Mark Allen Ecker, 63, of Irons, was arraigned on a count of interfering with electronic communication. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 2.

• William Russell Daniels, 20, of Newaygo, was arraigned on a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. A criminal plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 3.