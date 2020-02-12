Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Jonah Wayne Kleeves, 21, of Coloma, pleaded guilty to a count of careless driving. Per a plea agreement, a count of reckless driving was dismissed. Kleeves must pay fines and court fees.

• Travis Anthony Mayes, 31, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon. Per a plea agreement, a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving four days, with 361 days held in abeyance. Mayes must complete 24 months probation and pay fines and court fees.

• David Devin Tice, 24, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent and arson of personal property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). Per a plea agreement, counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, malicious destruction of property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000) and breaking and entering/illegal entry without owner's permission were dismissed. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. March 9.

• Justin William Burke, 33, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy) and criminal contempt of court. Per a plea agreement, counts of second-degree home invasion and possession of burglar's tools were dismissed. Burke was sentenced to 270 days in jail and given credit for serving 38 days. He must complete 36 months probation and pay fines and court fees.

• Robert Lewis Jamison, 61, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of welfare fraud ($500 or less). Per a plea agreement, an additional count of welfare fraud was dismissed. Jamison was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Jeremy Lawrence Wicker, 31, of Branch, was arraigned on counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting and obstructing a police officer and being a third-time habitual offender. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. March 2.

• Aja Neville Tate, 18, of Idlewild, pleaded guilty to a count of attempted assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Per a plea agreement, counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault/assault and battery and driving with an expired license were dismissed. Tate was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 20 days, with 335 days to be held in abeyance. In a separate case, Tate pleaded guilty to attempted malicious use of a telecommunications service. Per a plea agreement, a count of malicious use of a telecommunications service was dismissed. In this case, Tate was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for serving 20 days, with 60 days to be held in abeyance.