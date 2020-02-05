Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Bruce Keith Westerman, 32, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of operating a vehicle without security, driving with an expired license and having improper plates. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

• Aja Neville Tate, 18, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of malicious use of a telecommunications service. In a separate case, Tate was arraigned on counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, assault/assault and battery, and driving with an expired license. A criminal plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

• Logan Allen Wert, 26, of Luther, was arraigned on counts of operating a vehicle without security and having improper plates. A plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

• Jonah Wayne Kleeves, 21, of Coloma, was arraigned on a count of reckless driving. A criminal plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

• Melanie Ann Garner, 35, of Fruitport, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security. A plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

• Rochelle Lin Gulledge, 30, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering without the owner's permission. Per a plea agreement, a count of malicious destruction of a building (less than $200) was dismissed. Gulledge was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Ivory Lewis, 57, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). A bench trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 14.

• Christian Michael Smith, 27, of Wellston, pleaded guilty on a count of operating a vehicle without security. Per a plea agreement, counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, failure to report an accident and driving an unregistered vehicle were dismissed. Smith was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving seven days, with 358 days to be held in abeyance. Smith must pay fines and court fees.

• Kristeen Lillian Howell, 39, of Harrison, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). Per a plea agreement, a count of larceny (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000) and being a third-time habitual offender were dismissed. Howell was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 13 days, with 335 days to be held in abeyance.

• Vincent Louis Grassa, 47, of Ludington, was arraigned on counts of operating while intoxicated (third offense) and not having a valid operators license. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27.

• Jeffery Scott Robinson, 58, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of trespassing. Robinson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for serving 11 days, with 19 days to be held in abeyance.

• Jerome Bernard Smith, 47, of Idlewild, pleaded no contest to a count of disorderly conduct. Per a plea agreement, a count of malicious destruction of personal property (less than $200) was dismissed. Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 60 days to be held in abeyance.

• Anton Lovely Hill, 41, of Muskegon, was arraigned on a count of assault/assault and battery. Pretrial is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 13.

• Brian Mishawn Flowers, 40, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of assault/assault and battery. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

• Travis Scott Plotts, 26, of Bitely, was arraigned on a count of larceny (less than $200). Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 13.