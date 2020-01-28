Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Roy Thurston Jones, 51, of Idlewild, was arraigned on counts of assault with intent to murder, weapons felony firearm and habitual offender (second offense). Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

• William Russell Daniels, 20, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 13.

• David Cameron Vanderweele, 32, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to a count of operating a vehicle without insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Heath Adam Bursley, 35, of Bitely, pleaded guilty to operating while impaired. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating while intoxicated and operating without security were dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Aaron Jeffrey Lavender, 37, of Wellston, was arraigned on a count of allowing a person with a suspended license to drive (second or subsequent offense). A pretrial conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

• Michelle Yvonne Page, 26, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of allowing a person with a suspended license to drive. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle without security and driving an unregistered vehicle were dismissed. Page was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Areyania Simone Boatwright, 17, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail and given 29 days credit, with 64 days to be held in abeyance.

• Kristianna Lynn Baatz, 17, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. Baatz must pay fines and court fees.

• Paul Joseph Cavataio, 53, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of assault/assault and battery was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given credit for serving 32 days, with 58 days held in abeyance.

• Cody Charles Leroy Martin, 31, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of malicious use of a telecommunications service was dismissed. Martin was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Carl Raymond McCaul, 81, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of failure to stop after a property damage accident. A bench trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb 14.

• Marcus Perry Klawieter Jr., 62, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of possession of firearms by a felon. A pretrial conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb 24.

• Jeffery Mark Pergande, 57, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned on two counts of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy) and a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. March 4.

• Phillip David Hockenberry, 28, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of operating while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating with a high blood alcohol content and operating a vehicle without security were dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Mark Allen Vandemaele, 47, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables. In a separate case, he also was arraigned on a count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables. A pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

• Travis Anthony Mayes, 34, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to a count of aggravated assault. Per a plea agreement, a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables was dismissed. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11.

• Robert Lewis Jamison, 61, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to welfare fraud. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

• Jacob Royal Wilkins, 23, of Luther, was arraigned on a count of second-degree attempted home invasion. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10.