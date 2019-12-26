Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Brian Lee Smith, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of domestic violence. A bench trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

• Dakota Cain Kutchinski, 20, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license. He also was charged as a habitual offender (second offense). A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

• Sarah Muriel Fitzgerald, 33, of Irons, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy). She was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 69 days. Fitzgerald must pay fines and court fees.

• Shawn Michael Babcock, 41, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to driving without proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. Babcock must pay fines and court fees.

• Nicholas Andrew Young, 35, of Grant, pleaded no contest to aggravated assault. Per a plea agreement, a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 30 days, with 335 days to be held in abeyance.

• Justin William Burke, 33, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering a building with intent and possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy). Per a plea agreement, counts of second-degree home invasion and possession of burglars tools were dismissed. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7.

• Jonathan Daniel Cross, 35, of Pierson, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

• Phillip David Hockenberry, 28, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content and operating a vehicle without security were dismissed. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8.

• Calvin Michael Hill, 44, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to larceny (less than $200). Per a plea agreement, a count of false pretenses (less than $200) was dismissed. Hill was sentenced to 93 days in jail and given credit for serving 10 days, with 83 days held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Majena Ruby Hinton, 21, of Idlewild, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Per a plea agreement, a count of disorderly person/drunk was dismissed. Hinton was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Cory Allen Mead, 39, of LeRoy, pleaded guilty to not having proof of insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Jagade Wayne Iverson, 44, of Luther, pleaded guilty to assault by strangulation and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct/incapacitated victim. Per a plea agreement, a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables was dismissed. A sentencing hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 13.

• Dustin Stuart Miller, 29, of Luther, pleaded guilty to third-degree home invasion and attempting to resist or obstruct police. Per a plea agreement, counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, malicious destruction of property (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000), malicious destruction of a building (greater than $200, but less than $1,000), resisting and obstructing police and assault/assault and battery were dismissed. A charge of habitual offender (second offense) also was dismissed. Miller was sentenced to 365 days in jail and given credit for serving 54 days, with 145 days to be held in abeyance. He must complete 36 months probation and pay fines and court fees.