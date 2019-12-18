Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Marcus Perry Klawieter Jr., 62, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of possession of firearms by a felon. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

• Jason Frank Dooley, 31, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

• Jackie Marie Wilson, 36, of Grand Haven, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security. Pretrial is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

• Bernard Patrick Porter, 25, of Cadillac, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle without security. Pretrial is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

• Kristeen Lillian Howell, 38, of Harrison, was arraigned on a count of larceny (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000). Howell also was charged as a habitual offender (third offense). A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

• Gerald Lee Barnes, 28, of Sparta, was arraigned on a count of malicious use of a telecommunications device. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 19.

• Isaac Eugene Palmer, 32, of Baldwin, was arraigned on two counts of assault/assault and battery. A non-jury trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

• Brian Lee Smith, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of domestic violence. A bench trial is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17.

• Dakota Cain Kutchinski, 20, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of third-degree fleeing a police officer, resisting and obstructing a police officer and driving with a suspended license. He also was charged as a habitual offender (second offense). A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

• Erik Franklin Bainbridge, 35, of Luther, was arraigned on counts of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy) and domestic violence. A probable cause conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.