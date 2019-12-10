Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Mark Allen Vandermaele, 47, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 23.

• Morgan Faith Johnson, 23, of Wellston, was arraigned on counts of third-degree retail fraud and larceny (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). Pretrial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 18.