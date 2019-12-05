Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• David Cameron Vanderweele, 31, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. Pretrial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 16.

• Christine Marie Lambright, 49, of Grand Rapids, was arraigned on a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. Pretrial is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

• Robert Julian Bedwell, 63, of Idlewild, was arraigned on counts of operating a motor vehicle without security and driving with a suspended license. Pretrial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

• William Bradley Ghent, 69, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. Pretrial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 19.

• Dakota Cain Kutchinski, 20, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, driving an unregistered vehicle and allowing a person with a suspended license to drive (second or subsequent offense). In a separate case, Kutchinski was arraigned on a count of receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 22.

• Jeffery Mark Pergande, 56, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned on two counts of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and a count of operating a motor vehicle without security. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

• Majena Ruby Hinton, 21, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of being a drunk and disorderly person. Pretrial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

• Nicholas Andrew Young, 35, of Grant, was arraigned on a count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

• Matthew David Schlosser, 26, of Greenville, pleaded no contest to a count of disturbing the peace. Per a plea agreement, a count of disorderly person/window peeper was dismissed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Lonny Jay Lanway, 41, of Paris, pleaded guilty to allowing an intoxicated person to operate a vehicle. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use due care/passing an emergency vehicle were dismissed. Lanway was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• William Jacob Calkins II, 44, of Chase, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Jeffery William Galloup, 51, of Luther, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with an expired license were dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Areyania Simone Boatwright, 17, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Per a plea agreement, a count of receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000) was dismissed. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Jennifer Ann Fouse, 37, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. She must pay fines and court fees.

• Leonard Hill Johnson, 74, of Irons, pleaded guilty to driving with an expired license. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. Johnson was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Isaac Eugene Palmer, 32, of Baldwin, was arraigned on two counts of assault/assault and battery. Pretrial is scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

• Cherokee Leigh Dorn, 26, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle without security was dismissed. Dorn must pay fines and court fees.

• Melissa Ann Schero, 53, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing stolen property (less than $200). Per a plea agreement, counts of larceny (greater than $200, but less than $1,000) and receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000) were dismissed. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Phillip David Hockenberry, 28, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of operating a vehicle without security and driving with a high blood alcohol content. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

• Dennis William Bohnard, 43, of Harrison, was arraigned on counts of possession of burglar’s tools, receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000), possession of firearms by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, weapons/felony firearm and fleeing a police officer. He also was arraigned as a habitual offender, second offense. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 5.