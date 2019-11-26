Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Dakota Ryan Koon, 22, of Eastlake, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at the scene of a property damage accident were dismissed. Koon was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Timothy Todd Taylor, 55, of Irons, pleaded guilty to possession of firearms while under the influence. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle while impaired and possessing alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle were dismissed. Taylor was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Ramon Alan Williams, 33, of Chase, pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud. Williams was sentenced to 93 days in jail and given credit for serving 13 days, with 80 days to be held in abeyance. He also must pay fines and court fees.

• Hakeem Vidal Smith, 23, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud. Smith was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Jasmine Dell Simpson, 27, of Baldwin, pleaded no contest to third-degree retail fraud. Simpson was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Donna Jean Coleman, 41, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while impaired. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated was dismissed. Coleman was sentenced to 93 days in jail and given credit for serving 11 days, with 82 days to be held in abeyance. She also must pay fines and court fees.

• Sarah Muriel Fitzgerald, 33, of Irons, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy). A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.

• Dustin Stuart Miller, 29, of Luther, pleaded guilty to third-degree home invasion and attempted assault/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Per the plea agreement, counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, malicious destruction of property (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000), assault/assault and battery, malicious destruction of a building (greater than $200, but less than $1,000) and two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer were dismissed. Sentencing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.