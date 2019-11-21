Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Martin Lee Wayward, 40, of Irons, was arraigned on a count of domestic violence. Pretrial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

• Martez Jaeshaun Pollard, 17, of Idlewild, was arraigned on a count of resisting and obstructing a police officer. A probable cause conference is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• Corey Todd Harkema, 28, of Rockford, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

• Ryan Michael Shaffer, 30, was arraigned on a count of operating while impaired. Pretrial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

• Eric Wayne Glass, 36, of Muskegon, pleaded guilty to a count of disturbing the peace. Per a plea agreement, a count of being drunk and disorderly was dismissed. Glass was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance. He must pay fines and court fees.

• Katherine Frances Caramia, 36, of Lathrup Village, pleaded guilty to impeding traffic. Per a plea agreement, a count of disturbing the peace was dismissed. She must pay fines and court fees.

• Jessica Marley Prozinski, 44, of Ann Arbor, pleaded guilty to impeding traffic. Per a plea agreement, a count of disturbing the peace was dismissed. She must pay fines and court fees.

• Alexander Joseph Anest, 45, of Ann Arbor, pleaded guilty to impeding traffic. Per a plea agreement, a count of disturbing the peace was dismissed. Anest must pay fines and court fees.

• Chante Virginia Desmukes, 36, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud. Desmukes was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Felecia Ann Grein-Cook, 36, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of embezzlement by an agent or trustee (less than $200). A non-jury trial is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

• Brandon Wesley Gose, 34, of Luther, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of domestic violence was dismissed. He was sentenced to 93 days in jail and given credit for serving 38 days, with 55 days held in abeyance.

• Luann Young, 48, of Baldwin, pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly person. Per a plea agreement, a count of assault/assault and battery was dismissed. Young was sentenced to 90 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Samantha Gae Johnson, 28, of Luther, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, a count of operating a vehicle with a high blood alcohol content was dismissed. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail, to be held in abeyance, and must pay fines and court fees.

• Paula Jean Courteau, 34, of Custer, pleaded guilty to a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Per a plea agreement, counts of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor with an occupant less than 16 and possessing alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle were dismissed. She was sentenced to 93 days in jail, with 63 days to be held in abeyance. Courteau must pay fines and court fees.

• Dakota Cain Kutchinski, 20, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy and possession of analogues. Kutchinski also was arraigned as a habitual offender, second offense. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• Kathy Lee Corbin, 36, of Harrison, was arraigned on counts of possession of methamphetamines/ecstasy, possession of analogues and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Corbin also was arraigned as a habitual offender, third offense. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• Dennis William Bohnard, 43, of Harrison, was arraigned on counts of possession of burglar's tools, receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $1,000 but less than $20,000), possession of firearms by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, weapons/felony firearm and fleeing a police officer. He also was arraigned as a habitual offender, second offense. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.

• James Bernard Murphy, 81, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of larceny (less than $200). Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

• Jeffery William Galloup, 50, of Luther, was arraigned on counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

• William Jacob Calkins II, 44, of Chase, was arraigned on a count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

• Richard David Fulton, 70, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of operating while intoxicated and failure to report an accident. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.