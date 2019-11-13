Lake County Trial Court report

BALDWIN — The following cases were heard recently in the Lake County Trial Court. All cases may not be reported.

• Justin William Burke, 33, of Baldwin, was arraigned on counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/ecstasy), second-degree home invasion and possession of burglars tools. A preliminary exam is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.

• Dennis William Bohnard, 43, of Harrison, was arraigned on a count of receiving and concealing stolen property (greater than $200, but less than $1,000). Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

• Anthony Darnell Rollins, 47, of Chase, was arraigned on counts of interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence. A preliminary exam is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 19.

• Steven Allen Hossler, 39, of Baldwin, was arraigned on a count of domestic violence. Pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 18.

• Randy Lee Singleton, 43, of Irons, was arraigned on a count of false pretenses (greater than $1,000, but less than $20,000). Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 21.

• Teresa Marie Heller, 48, of Grant, pleaded no contest to possession of controlled substances (cocaine, 25 grams). Per a plea agreement, counts of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine/ecstasy) and habitual offender, third offense, were dismissed. Heller was sentenced to 365 days in jail, and given credit for serving two days, with 305 days held in abeyance. She must complete 24 months probation and pay fines and court fees.