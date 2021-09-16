Lake County Star print edition delayed

Screenshot

Readers —



Because of a power outage and resulting technical difficulties, the printed edition of the Lake County Star for Thursday, Sept. 16 will be delayed.



We expect the technical issue will be resolved in time to publish the Star and mail it Friday.



In the meantime, be sure to check online at www.lakecountystar.com for all of your local news in the community.



Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to our customer service team at subscribersupport@hearstnp.com.



— The staff of the Lake County Star