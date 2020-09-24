Lake County Sheriff's Office cracking down on drug crime Deputies make multiple arrests through new initiative

LAKE COUNTY -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office is taking a stronger stance against drug crime in the area with a new initiative -- SHO-NUFF, or Strike Hard on Narcotics Under Full Force.

In a Facebook post shared by Sheriff Rich Martin last week, he wrote that illegal drug use and trafficking is an ongoing problem in this region, and he therefore plans to increase the department's efforts to get illegal drugs off the street and target the sellers.

"This will be an ongoing process," Martin wrote. "Let it be known, if you are selling illegal drugs or possessing illegal drugs in Lake County, we are coming for you. Enough is enough."

Martin said in the past month, deputies have made several arrests for illegal drug possession, paraphernalia and drug packing materials.

One of these large busts included a blitz operation through the SHO-NUFF initiative on Sept. 11 which targeted select areas of the county.

During this operation: 81 traffic stops were conducted; five arrests were made; 23 citations were issued; 26 warnings were issued; two narcotics related arrests were made; a subject was arrested for retail fraud; a stolen trailer was recovered; and a firearm was recovered for illegal possession.

Martin said sheriff's deputies were assisted in this operation by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Lake County Central Dispatch, the Lake County K-9 unit, as well as K-9 units in Mason and Newaygo counties.

Other notable incidents this month included:

• On Aug. 21, a large amount of methamphetamine and cash were found in a vehicle after a pursuit and were subsequently seized.

• Also on Aug. 21, a subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant and possession of meth and analog narcotics.

• On Sept. 3, a subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant and possession of meth.

• On Sept. 4, a subject was arrested for possessing almost four grams of heroin.