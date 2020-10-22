Lake County ORV community hosts food drive Bread of Life Pantry receives generous donation

The Lake County ORV community collected raffle donations as well as food donations during the food drive on Oct. 10. Assisting with the collections are Kayla O'Dea and a friend. The O'Dea family organized the event. (Submitted photo) less The Lake County ORV community collected raffle donations as well as food donations during the food drive on Oct. 10. Assisting with the collections are Kayla O'Dea and a friend. The O'Dea family organized the ... more Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Lake County ORV community hosts food drive 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LAKE COUNTY -- The Lake County ORV community held its annual food drive on Oct 10.

Kimberly O'Dea, and her family, have held this event each year to help fight hunger in Lake County. They live in Chicago and have a summer home in Baldwin.

This year, they collected a trailer load of food and over $2300 in donations.

"Their continued efforts are greatly appreciated by many families," Bread of Life director Lynne Mills said. "Everyone at the Bread of Life Pantry wants to thank everyone who participated."

A special thank you goes to Chase Creek Smokehouse and the Irons Tourist Association for very generous donations.

"Also, thank you to North Bar, Loggers Landing and Peacock for donating gift cards for prize drawings," Mills said. "The 50/50 raffle raised $812. Thank you Diane & Dave Bennink for giving your half of the 50/50 to the pantry."

"We have such a caring and generous community," she continued. "Thank you, Kim, for organizing this event each year. Great job team Feed the Hungry."