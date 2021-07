BALDWIN — The Lake County Historical Society has received a $1,000 donation from the Sheriff’s Department charity drive.

Sheriff Rich Martin recently presented LCHS board members with a check for $1,000.

“It was a privilege to issue out another check today from one of our charity campaigns,” Martin said.

The Sheriff’s Returnables for Charity, Blessing of Bikes Shirt Drive and Special Cause Sheriff Patch Drive are ongoing campaigns to raise funds to support local charitable organizations throughout Lake County.

To date, the campaign has given financial support to the following organizations:

• AmVets Post 1988 - $2,000

• Luther Lions Club - $2,000

• VFW Post 5315 - $2,000

• Bread of Life Food Pantry - $2,000

• Peacock Senior Center - $2,000

• Irons SDA Community Center/Food Pantry - $1,000

• Henrietta Senior Center - $1,000

• Baldwin Youth Football Club - $1,000

• Chase Public Library - $1,000

• Luther Fire Department - $1,000 (for the purchase of rescue sleds)

• Shrine of the Pies Museum - $1,000

• Williams Island Park Improvement - $1,000

• Idlewild Beautification Projects - $1,000

• Lake County Historical Society - $1,000

The total amount given to nonprofits to date is $18,000.

These are ongoing programs that will continue to benefit charities within Lake County.

If you know if a charity or nonprofit that could use a donation email Sheriff Martin at rmartin@co.lake.mi.us.