LAKE COUNTY — There is a new person raising the roof for families seeking homeownership in Lake County.

Last month, the board of directors for Lake County Habitat for Humanity announced the appointment of Denise Suttles as the new executive director. Suttles brings a wealth of experience in the business and nonprofit world to the job. She has spent many years working in Newaygo County.

Suttles succeeds Shawn Washington who led the local nonprofit organization for the past three years before announcing her change in careers in October.

According to Suttles, there is so much to learn since stepping into her new position at Habitat for Humanity.

"Recruiting volunteer skilled labor has been very gratifying," she said. "I can’t even put into words the deep emotions that come from watching a community of local workers pitch in to help make someone’s dream come true for adequate housing.”

Suttles joined Lake County Habitat for Humanity in the middle of a new build for a local veteran that has been waiting for two years for a home. She said,

“The family is being patient, but it’s been a long process,” she said.

For Suttles, there is nothing more gratifying than partnering with someone to realize their dream for a new home.

“A lack of affordable housing has always been a recurring struggle for residents of Lake County,” she said.

She wants to help provide our local residents with a suitable and safe place to live.

“Currently, Lake County Habitat for Humanity’s greatest needs are for skilled and unskilled workers who are willing to donate their time and materials," Suttles said. "We also need businesses and private donors to help fund these projects."

Lake County Habitat for Humanity is moving forward with great expectations as they increase their efforts to provide even more needed housing in Lake County. Please contact Denise Suttles at 231-745-2688 or email dsuttles@lakecountyhabitat.org to find out how you can lend a helping hand.