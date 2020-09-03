Lake County Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Lake County Republican party will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, in Arrowhead Village, off Astor Road. Please bring a dish to pass and visitors, new friends welcome.

• The Lake County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Webber Township Park pavilion North of Baldwin, off of M-37, across the street from the VFW Post 5315, 2225 M-37, Baldwin. For more information call (734) 629-3082.

• The final performance in the Baldwin summer concert series at the Wenger Pavilion on 8th Street in Baldwin will be at 7 p.m., Sept. 5, and will feature Tom Sheppardson and Friends. Sheppardson, a trombonist and director of musical group The General Assembly, is joined by Edgar Struble on keyboards, Tom Stansell on sax, John Petersen on bass and Tim Fronchek on drums for an evening of classic swing. For more information visit baldwinsummerconcerts.org or call (231) 723-7500.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet via teleconference at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9. For information on how to access the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will host a public input session at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, to discuss possible amendments to the township camping ordinance and the addition of alternative housing options to the zoning ordinance. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call (231) 745-3471.

• The Webber Township large item pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. No tires, cement or building materials, please. For more information visit webbertwonship.org or call (231) 745-3471.

• There will be a candidate meet and greet at 3 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St., Luther. The event is open to all candidates on the November ballot. Please bring your own tables and chairs. RSVP at (231) 233-7923 or (231) 388-1137.