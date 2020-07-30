Lake County Democrats host Congressional candidate

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Democratic party will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Webber Township Park pavilion on M-37, north of Baldwin.

Special guest speaker for the evening will be Rev. Brian Berghoef, Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District.

Berghoef is a West Michigan native and is the pastor of Holland United Church of Christ, a congregation he founded in 2016. Holland UCC has been active on justice issues and is a growing force for good in Ottawa County.

He is the author of Pub Theology: Beer, Conversation and God, and has been gathering people of diverse faith and political perspectives for over ten years for open dialogue.

Berghoef, 44, grew up in Coopersville and Sparta and is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Calvin Theological Seminary. His wife, Christy, is a civil discourse consultant. They have four children, Henry (16), Winston (14), Charles (12), and Josephine (10).

Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting. It will be outside, and face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Biden for President lawn signs will be available at the meeting.

The Michigan primary election is Aug. 4. The Lake County Democratic Party has partnered with Yates Dial-A-Ride for free transportation to the polls on election day. To schedule transportation, call 231-745-7311, and mention the Lake County Democratic Party.

For information about the Lake County Democratic Party, call (734) 629-3082.