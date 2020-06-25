Lake County Democratic Party to meet Change of venue for now

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Democratic Party plans to hold its first meeting since the coronavirus pandemic shut down began in mid-March.

The organization will meet from 6 to 8 p.m., July 2, at the Webber Township Park pavilion on M-37, north of Baldwin.

"We will be having this meeting outside, and probably will continue that through the election," said Mark Everheart. "We would encourage everyone to please wear a mask, as well."

Subsequent meetings will take place the first Thursday of each month. Any change in venue will be announced ahead of time.