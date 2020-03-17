Lake County Courthouse closed

BALDWIN — Due to concerns over the possibility of coronavirus, the Lake County Courthouse is closed to the general public until further notice, effective at 5 p.m. March 16.

"This is to ensure the safety of our public and employees in preventing the spread of this virus," officials stated in a news release. "We will continue operations with the various Lake County Departments located inside of the Lake County Courthouse."

Visit the Lake County website at lakecounty-michigan.gov for a list of departments and updated information.