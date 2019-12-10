Lake County Community Food Council reflects on 2019

The Lake County Community Food Council recently met for the last time in 2019. The group celebrated its accomplishments over the past year, including the creation of four community-raised garden beds at Grand Oaks Nursing Center, along with four wheelchair-accessible raised garden beds for the residents to plant, grow and harvest. The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the conference room at Lake Osceola State Bank. The public is welcome. (Courtesy photo)