Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Lake County Community Food Council recently met for the last time in 2019. The group celebrated its accomplishments over the past year, including the creation of four community-raised garden beds at Grand Oaks Nursing Center, along with four wheelchair-accessible raised garden beds for the residents to plant, grow and harvest. The group meets at 1 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the conference room at Lake Osceola State Bank. The public is welcome. (Courtesy photo)