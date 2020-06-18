Lake County Community Food Council opening community garden beds

The Lake County Community Food Council and the Lake County Garden Club planted raised garden beds at Grand Oaks Nursing home again this year. Residents help to tend the gardens and harvest the crops when they are ready. (Submitted photo) less The Lake County Community Food Council and the Lake County Garden Club planted raised garden beds at Grand Oaks Nursing home again this year. Residents help to tend the gardens and harvest the crops when they ... more Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Lake County Community Food Council opening community garden beds 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Community Food Council and the Lake County Garden Club came together Thursday, June 11, to open the community's garden beds at Grand Oaks Nursing home.

Last year was a success with residence of Grand Oaks and neighbors sharing in harvesting veggies from the garden beds. With this our second year, we are already anticipating this year's yummy harvest.

Thank you to everyone who helped to get this project for healthy fresh produce going.