Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The annual household hazardous waste collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot behind Jones is ice cream in Baldwin. Acceptable items include: automotive products, oil base paint, paint thinners, varnish, yard and garden products, fuel oil and antifreeze. The only batteries collected this year will be lithium. For questions about the collection or to request a complete flyer on the program call 231-465-8012, M-F, from 8- 4pm.