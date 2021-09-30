Skip to main content
Local News

Lake County Community Events Calendar

Cathie Crewcathie.crew@pioneergroup.com

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The annual household hazardous waste collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 9, in the parking lot behind Jones is ice cream in Baldwin. Acceptable items include: automotive products, oil base paint, paint thinners, varnish, yard and garden products, fuel oil and antifreeze. The only batteries collected this year will be lithium. For questions about the collection or to request a complete flyer on the program call 231-465-8012, M-F, from 8- 4pm.

• The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Oct. 11, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit saubletwp.org or call 231-266-8384.

• The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Oct. 12, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

• The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Oct 13, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Oct 14, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• The Peter Dougherty Mission House has opened for tours. Summer hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Group tours may be arranged no later than 2 days in advance by emailing doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com. The 1842 Mission House is listed on the National Register of Historic. Find more information at www.doughertyoldmissionhouse.com

More News