Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show featuring dozens of wood and fiberglass vintage boats, hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 7, at The Boardman River Boardwalk, one block north of Front Street, in downtown Traverse City. Boat launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the boat ramp off E. Grandview Parkway just east of N Park St. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. The event is free.

• The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Aug. 9, at the Sauble township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231-266-8384.

• The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Aug. 10, at the Elk Township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information visit elktwplakecomi.org or call 231-266-5983.

• The Lake County board of trustees will meet at 10 a.m., Aug. 11, at the lake Count Courthouse, 800 Tenth Ave., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 11, at the Webber Township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• The Peter Dougherty Mission House has opened for tours. Summer hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Group tours may be arranged no later than 2 days in advance by emailing doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com. The 1842 Mission House is listed on the National Register of Historic. Find more information at www.doughertyoldmissionhouse.com

