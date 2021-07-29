Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show featuring dozens of wood and fiberglass vintage boats, hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 7, at The Boardman River Boardwalk, one block north of Front Street, in downtown Traverse City. Boat launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the boat ramp off E. Grandview Parkway just east of N Park St. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. The event is free.