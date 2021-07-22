Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The 64th annual Troutarama celebration will take place July 21-24. This event has grown to include a children’s fishing derby, softball tournament, concerts, entertainment tent, carnival rides by Family Fun Tyme, grand parade featuring the famous Scottville Clown Band and a 5K race, just to name a few. For more information and a schedule of events visit troutarama.com.