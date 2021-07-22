Lake County Community Events Calendar

Skip to main content
Cathie Crew

The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The 64th annual Troutarama celebration will take place July 21-24. This event has grown to include a children’s fishing derby, softball tournament, concerts, entertainment tent, carnival rides by Family Fun Tyme, grand parade featuring the famous Scottville Clown Band and a 5K race, just to name a few. For more information and a schedule of events visit troutarama.com.

• The Pleasant Palins Township board of trustees will meet in person at 6 p.m., July 26, at the township hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin. For more information call 231-660-4797.

• The Lake County board of commissioners will meet in person at 10 a.m., July 28, in the commissioners’ room at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

• The Peter Dougherty Mission House has opened for tours. Summer hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Group tours may be arranged no later than 2 days in advance by emailing doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com. The 1842 Mission House is listed on the National Register of Historic. Find more information at www.doughertyoldmissionhouse.com

• The 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show featuring dozens of wood and fiberglass vintage boats, hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 7, at The Boardman River Boardwalk, one block north of Front Street, in downtown Traverse City. Boat launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the boat ramp off E. Grandview Parkway just east of N Park St. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. The event is free.

