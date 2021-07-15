Skip to main content
Local News

Lake County Community Events Calendar

Cathie Crewcathie.crew@pioneergroup.com

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Peter Dougherty Mission House has opened for tours. Summer hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Group tours may be arranged no later than 2 days in advance by emailing doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com. The 1842 Mission House is listed on the National Register of Historic. Find more information at www.doughertyoldmissionhouse.com

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., July 15, at the Eden Township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231- 266-8301.

• Webber Township will host a tire clean up on July 17. Call 231-942-6299 for special arrangements.

• The 64th annual Trout-a-rama celebration will take place July 21-24. This event has grown to include a children’s fishing derby, softball tournament, concerts, entertainment tent, carnival rides by Family Fun Tyme, grand parade featuring the famous Scottville Clown Band and a 5K race, just to name a few. For more information and a schedule of events visit troutarama.com.

• The Pleasant Palins Township board of trustees will meet in person at 6 p.m., July 26, at the township hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin. For more information call 231-660-4797.

• The 33rd Annual Boats on the Boardwalk vintage boat show featuring dozens of wood and fiberglass vintage boats, hosted by the Water Wonderland Chapter of The Antique & Classic Boat Society, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 7, at The Boardman River Boardwalk, one block north of Front Street, in downtown Traverse City. Boat launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the boat ramp off E. Grandview Parkway just east of N Park St. The awards ceremony will be at 3 p.m. The event is free.

More News