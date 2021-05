LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Webber Township planning commission will host a public hearing at 5:30 p.m., May 28. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit webbertownship.org, or the Webber Township Facebook page.

Blessings of the ORVs will take place at noon, Sunday, May 30, at Skinner Park in Irons. There will be free hotdogs and drinks following the blessing along with rides organized for folks that want to learn more about what is available to ride in Lake County. For more information visit facebook.com/events/122137216483927.

The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., June 7, at the township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call 231-266-8384.

The Webber Township planning commission will have its regular meeting at 6 p.m., June 7, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. For more information visit webbertownhip.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., June 8, at the township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information call 213-266-5983.

The Pitch North virtual event will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m., June 8. For information on how to participate visit pitchnorth.com.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., June 9, at the Lake County courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., June 10, at the township hall, 2286 W. Springtime Rd, Baldwin. For more information visit webertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

Webber Township will host a tire clean up on July 17. Call 231-942-6299 for special arrangements.