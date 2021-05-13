Lake County Community Events Calendar

Skip to main content
LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library is now open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All return items go into the outside drop box - they cannot be brought into the building. Ten customers will be allowed in the library at a time and time is limited to one hour. For more information visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call (231) 745-4010.

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., May 13, at the township hall. To access the meeting remotely visit webbertownship.org or call (231) 745-3471.

• The 49th annual Blessing of the Bikes will be May 16 at the Baldwin municipal Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m., Blessings at 1:15 p.m. No pets or alcohol allowed. Wristbands available for a $5 donation. For more information call Bruce at (616) 893-3542 or Tracy at (616) 916-6218.

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., May 20, at the Eden Township hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call (231) 266-8301.

• The Like county board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., May 26, at the Lake County Courthouse. For information on how to access the meeting remotely visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• The Webber Township door-to-door clean up will be each Tuesday in May. No more than 2 pickup truck loads. No tires, hazardous waste, concrete, roofing materials, yard waste such as brush, leaves and grass clippings. Put out no earlier than Friday. For more information call (231) 745-3471.

