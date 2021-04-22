Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library is now open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All return items go into the outside drop box - they cannot be brought into the building. Ten customers will be allowed in the library at a time and time is limited to one hour. For more information visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call (231) 745-4010.