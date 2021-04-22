Lake County Community Events Calendar

Skip to main content
LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library is now open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All return items go into the outside drop box - they cannot be brought into the building. Ten customers will be allowed in the library at a time and time is limited to one hour. For more information visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call (231) 745-4010.

• The Pleasant Plains Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 26. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call (231) 660-4797.

• The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., April 28. For more information on how to participate in the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• Marquette Trails Golf Course, 6409 W. 76th St., Baldwin, will be holding league meetings on the following days: Wednesday Night Men's League meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 28; Thursday Night Men's League meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 29; and Tuesday After 5 Ladies' League Meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 5.

• The Sauble Elk Eden Fire Department will be breaking ground for their new Fire Station at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1. Please join us at the new site at 6711 W 8 Mile Rd.

• The 49th annual Blessing of the Bikes will be May 16 at the Baldwin municipal Airport. Gates open at 9 a.m., Blessings at 1:15 p.m. No pets or alcohol allowed. Wristbands available for a $5 donation. For more information call Bruce at (616) 893-3542 or Tracy (616) 916-6218.

• The Webber Township door-to-door clean up will be each Tuesday in May. No more than 2 pickup truck loads. No tires, hazardous waste, concrete, roofing materials, yard waste such as brush, leaves and grass clippings. For more information call (231) 745-3471.

