Lake County Community Events Calendar

Cathie Crew

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Community Library is now open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. All return items go into the outside drop box - they cannot be brought into the building. Ten customers will be allowed in the library at a time and time is limited to one hour. For more information visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., April 15. For information on how to participate in the meting visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231- 266-8301.

• The Pleasant Plains Township planning commission will meet at 5:30, Aril 21. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231-660-4797.

• The Pleasant Plains Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., April 26. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231-660-4797.

• The Lake County board of commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., April 28. For more information on how to participate in the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

• The Webber Township door-to-door clean up will be each Tuesday in May. No more than 2 pickup truck loads. No tires, hazardous waste, concrete, roofing materials, yard waste such as brush, leaves and grass clippings. Put out no earlier than Friday. For more information call 231-745-3471.

