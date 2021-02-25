Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Sauble Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., March 8. For information on how to participate in the meeting call (231) 266-8384.

• The Elk Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., March 9. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit elktwplakecomi.org or call (231) 266-5983.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., March 10, via teleconference. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or visit the Lake County Clerk/Register of Deed Facebook page, or call (231) 745.2725.

• The Webber Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., March 11. For information on how to participate in the virtual meeting visit webbertownship.org or Webber Township Facebook page, or call (231) 745-3471.

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., March 18. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call (231) 266-8301.

• The Pleasant Palins Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., March 29. For information on how to participate in the meting visit pleasantplinstwp.com or call (231) 660-4797.

• The Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave, Baldwin, is closed to inside and curbside service for through March 1, 2021 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. All returned items should be placed in the outside book drop. No fines will be assessed at this time.

• The Lake County Clerk's Office and Treasurer's Office has returned to appointment only service until further notice. For more information, or to make an appointment call (231) 745-2725 for the Clerk's office and (231) 745-4622 for the Treasurer's office.

• The Lake County broadband committee is collecting data to increase internet access in the community. Complete the on-line survey at 2020LakeCounty.com.