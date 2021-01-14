Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

The Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave, Baldwin, is closed to inside and curbside service for through March 1, 2021 due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. All returned items should be placed in the outside book drop. No fines will be assessed at this time.

The Lake County Clerk's Office and Treasurer's Office has returned to appointment only service until further notice. For more information, or to make an appointment call 231-745-2725 for the Clerk's office and 231-745-4622 for the Treasurer's office.

The Webber Township board of trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Jan 14. For information on how to access the virtual meeting, visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

The Pleasant Plains township board will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Jan. 25. For information on how to access the virtual meeting, visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231-660-4797.

The Lake County board of commissioners will meet via teleconference at 10 a.m., Jan. 27. For information on how to access the meeting visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231-745-2725.

The next Pleasant Plains Township recycle day is scheduled for Jan. 30.

The Lake County broadband committee is collecting data to increase internet access in the community. Complete the on-line survey at 2020LakeCounty.com.