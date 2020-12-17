Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave, Baldwin, has returned to curbside only service until Jan. 1, 2021. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For information on check-out and pick-up procedures visit pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

• The Pathfinder Library along with co-sponsors Baldwin Quick Stop and Baldwin Lions Club will be hosting the "Children's Christmas Gift Giveaway" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 19. Goodie bags with crafts, snacks, and other fun things will be distributed outside the library. Please remember to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other people not in your household.

• All Lake County department offices have returned to appointment only service until further notice. For more information, or to make an appointment call 231-745-2725 for the Clerk’s office and 231-745-4622 for the Treasurer’s office.

• The Webber Township board of trustees and the Webber Township planning commission will host a joint virtual meeting at 6 p.m., Dec. 17 to discuss possible amendments to the township camper ordinance. For more information call 231-745-3471 or visit Webber Township/Facebook.

• The Eden Township board of trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Dec. 17, at the Eden Township Hall, 5837 West 10 ½ Mile Rd., Irons. For more information visit edentownship-ironsmi.com or call 231-266-8301.

• The Lake County broadband committee is collecting data to increase internet access in the community. Complete the on-line survey at 2020LakeCounty.com.

• Drive-thru flu shots available at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, the same time as Feed America Mobil Pantry at St. Ann's Community Center.