Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• District Health Department No. 10 is holding a flu clinic from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Duane E. Dewey AMVETS Post 1988, 1959 W. 24th St., Baldwin, on Oct. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Bring a copy of your current insurance card and an ID. You are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.For more information call (231) 745-4663.

• The annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 10, in the parking lot behind Jones Ice Cream in Baldwin. Acceptable materials include: automotive products, oil based paint, thinners, yard & garden item, fuel oil, and insulin needles (not a complete list). for more information or to receive a flyer, call (231) 465-8012, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4p.m

• The Sauble Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 12, at the Sauble Township hall, 8906 W. 6 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call (231) 266-8384.

• The Elk Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at the Elk Township hall, 8966 Bass Lake Rd., Irons. For more information call (231) 266-5983.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet via telephone conference at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 14. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• The Eden Township Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Eden Township hall, 5837 West 10 1/2 Mile Rd., Irons. For more information call (231) 266-8301.