Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Eden Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Sept. 17. For more information call 231-266-8301.

• The Webber Township large item pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. No tires, cement or building materials, please. For more information visit webbertwonship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• There will be a candidate meet and greet at 3 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St., Luther. The event is open to all candidates on the November ballot. Please bring your own tables and chairs. RSVP at 231-233-7923 or 231-388-1137.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Sept. 23. The meeting will be conducted via teleconference. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call 231- 745-2725.

• The Pleasant Plains planning commission will meet at 6 p.m., Sept. 23. For more information visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231- 660-4797.

• The Pleasant Plains Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Sept. 28. The meeting will be conducted virtually. For information on how to attend the meeting visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231-660-4797.

• Mobile Census takers will be at Houseman's Food Center, 9559 S. M-37, Baldwin, on the following dates: Sept. 12 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 18 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 24 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 27 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Sept. 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Lake County 4H will have 4H Learning Kits available for September until they are gone. Anyone that is enrolled in the Lake County 4H may pick up a kit at the MSU Extension Office, 830 Michigan Ave, No. 601, Baldwin, on Wednesdays. Anyone interested in enrolling in the Lake County 4H program can do so online at 4honline.com, or at the MSU Extension office. For more information contact Program Coordinator, Laurie Platte Breza at platteb1@msu.edu or 231-745-2632.