Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY — The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will host its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Sept. 10, on the lawn outside the township hall, located at 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. For more information, visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will host a public input session at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, on the lawn outside the township hall at 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin, to discuss possible amendments to the township camping ordinance and the addition of alternative housing options to the zoning ordinance. For more information visit webbertownship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• The Sauble Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Sept. 14. For more information call 231-266-8384.

• The Eden Township Board of Trustees will hold their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Sept. 17. For more information call 231-266-8301.

• The Webber Township large item pick up will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. No tires, cement or building materials, please. For more information visit webbertwonship.org or call 231-745-3471.

• There will be a candidate meet and greet at 3 p.m., Sept. 19, at the Purchase Pavilion, 301 State St., Luther. The event is open to all candidates on the November ballot. Please bring your own tables and chairs. RSVP at 231-233-7923 or 231-388-1137.

• Mobile Census takers will be at Houseman’s Food Center, 9559 S. M-37, Baldwin, on the following dates: Sept. 12 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 18 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 24 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Sept. 26 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Sept. 27 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Sept. 30 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

• Lake County 4H will have 4H Learning Kits available for September until they are gone. Anyone that is enrolled in the Lake County 4H may pick up a kit at the MSU Extension Office, 830 Michigan Ave, No. 601, Baldwin, on Wednesdays. Anyone interested in enrolling in the Lake County 4H program can do so online at 4honline.com, or at the MSU Extension office. For more information contact Program Coordinator, Laurie Platte Breza at platteb1@msu.edu or 231-745-2632.