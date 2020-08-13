Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Aug. 13. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit webbertownship.org or call (231) 745-3471.

• There will be a community reveal of the new Lakes Fellowship Community Center from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at 9733 S. M-37, Baldwin. Visitors will be allowed to tour the building in groups, limited to 10 at a time due to COVID-19 restrictions, and face coverings will be required. For information call (231) 690-7881.

• The Baldwin summer concert series at the Wenger Pavilion on 8th Street in Baldwin will feature Robert Pace, Rick Hicks, Paul Lesinski and Scott Veenstra, with a funk, R&B, jazz and soul sound, at 7 p.m., Aug. 15., and Annette Taborn and The Cannons, at 7 p.m., Aug. 19. For more information visit baldwinsummerconcerts.org or call (231) 723-7500.

• The Lake County Historical Society's Folk Friday's concert series with Small Potatoes, will be at 7 p.m., Aug. 21, at the open barn doors of the Historical Society Museum and Library, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. For more information call (231) 898-6500.

• Families of school children are invited to a free backpack give away from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin. Backpacks with school supplies and a goody bag will be available whether school is in person or online. CDC guidelines will be practiced.