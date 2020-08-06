Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Lake County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 6, at the Webber Township Park pavilion, on M-37 north of Baldwin. Special guest speaker will be Brian Berghoef, candidate for the 2nd Congressional District. Masks and social distancing will be required. For more information call (634) 629-3082.

• The Lake County Historical Society's Folk Friday performance with Mustard's Retreat, will be at 7 p.m., Aug. 7, at the open barn doors of the Historical Society Museum and Library, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information call (231) 898-6500.

• The Wenger Pavilion committee summer concert series features Bill Hyde's AllStar NYC Quartet at 7 p.m., Aug. 8, at the Wenger Pavilion on 8th Street, in Baldwin. Organissimo will perform at 7 p.m., Aug. 12. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more information visit baldwinsummerconcerts.org or call (231) 723-7500.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., Aug. 12, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed. For more information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.

• The Weber Township Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m., Aug. 13. For information on how to participate in the meeting visit webbertownship.org or call (231) 745-3471.

The Lake County Republicans will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 13, at the Arrowhead Association Pavilion just off Astor. The meeting will include the Lake County convention, therefore it is necessary for all precinct delegates to be present. Voting on delegates to attend the state convention will be done during the meeting. For information call (231) 745-9016.