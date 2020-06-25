Lake County Community Events Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in Lake County:

• The Lake County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m., July 2, at the Webber Township pavilion on M-37, north of Baldwin. It is requested that those in attendance wear a face covering.

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will hold its annual budget hearing meeting from 9 to 11 a.m., June 27, at the Webber Township Hall, 2286 W. Springtime St., Baldwin. The meeting will be accessible through zoom. For information call (231) 745-3471, or visit webbertownship.org.

• The Webber Township Planning Commission will meet from 6 to 8 p.m., July 6, at the Webber Township Hall. For information on how to attend the meeeting call (231) 745-3471, or go to webbertownship.org.

• The Webber Township Board of Trustees will hold its regular meeting from 6 to 8 p.m., July 9, at the Webber Township Hall. For information, call (231) 745-3471, or visit, webbertownship.org.

• The Lake County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m., July 8, at the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin. For information call (231) 745-2725, or visit lakecounty-michigan.com.

• The Pathfinder Library is now offering curbside services from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., daily. To find out more, call (231) 745-4010, email pathfindercurbsideservice@gmail.com, or visit pathfinderlibrary.org.