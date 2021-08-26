Lake County Community Calendar

LAKE COUNTY -- The following is a list of community events happening in and around the area. If you have an event you would like posted on the calendar, or if any information is incorrect, contact cathie.crew@pioneergroup.com:

• The Lake County Crop Walk/Stroll for Health, will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, at the Baldwin Congregational Church, 870 Beech St., Baldwin. Along with a walk through town to campaign against hunger, there also will be a performance by the Skylight Quartet from Grand Rapids.

• West Shore Community College will be hosting a campus connections event to kick off the 2021 Fall semester from 4 to 7 p.m., Aug. 26, at the main campus, Schoenherr Campus Center. It will be family friendly, with food trucks, music and face painting. The Ice Arena will have open skate during this time as well. All community members are welcome to attend, with a focus on first time and returning students.

• There will be a Community Family Day at the Chase Township Public Library Park hosted by Chase Fellowship Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. There will be a square dance, karaoke, kids' games, bounce house, yard games and splash pad. Food can be purchased on site and proceeds will go to help build a Sunday School addition on the church.

• The Pleasant Plains Township board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Aug. 30, at the township hall, 7333 S. M-37, Baldwin. For more information visit pleasantplainstwp.com or call 231-660-4797.

• The AmVets of Baldwin will present a comedy show with Dustin Cole and Cam Rowe at 7 p.m., Sept. 4, at 1959 W. 24th St. in Baldwin. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Shrine f The Pines Museum. To purchase tickets, contact Kellie Allen at 213-745-4622 or 231-729-1828.

• Lake Fellowship Ministries Community Center (LFMCC) is having a volunteer meet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, at LFMCC located at 9731 S. M-37. The Lake Fellowship Ministries is inviting people from the community to sign up for volunteer opportunities with activities such as exercise/sports, family nights, game nights, arts and crafts and more.

• The Edmore Potato Festival will take place Sept. 17-19 in Edmore. It will include a car show, tractor show, farm strong Olympics, a scavenger hunt and more.

• The Peter Dougherty Mission House has opened for tours. Summer hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday. Group tours may be arranged no later than 2 days in advance by emailing doughertyoldmission@yahoo.com. The 1842 Mission House is listed on the National Register of Historic. Find more information at www.doughertyoldmissionhouse.com