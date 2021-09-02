Lake County 4-H thanks community supporters

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County 4-H would like to give big thank you to all its community supporters for making the 4-H Learning Kit program so successful.

The 4-H Learning Kit program, which started back in June 2020 to connect with families while COVID restrictions were in place, will now come to an end with the return of in-person 4-H club meetings and events in September. Each month, Lake County 4-H provided the take-home kits to 4-H youth, ages 5-19, throughout Lake County. With 97 youth enrolled in Lake County 4-H, that is a lot of kits!