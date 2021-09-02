Skip to main content
Lake County 4-H thanks community supporters

4-H Learning Kit program ending as in-person meetings, events return

Submitted to the Star
(Courtesy/Lake County Star)

LAKE COUNTY — Lake County 4-H would like to give big thank you to all its community supporters for making the 4-H Learning Kit program so successful.

The 4-H Learning Kit program, which started back in June 2020 to connect with families while COVID restrictions were in place, will now come to an end with the return of in-person 4-H club meetings and events in September. Each month, Lake County 4-H provided the take-home kits to 4-H youth, ages 5-19, throughout Lake County. With 97 youth enrolled in Lake County 4-H, that is a lot of kits!

Kudos to Wesco, Dairy Queen, Pompeii's, Chase Township Library, Luther Area Public Library, Pathfinder Community Library, NA-TAH-KA Corner Store, Meijer, Lake County Community Foundation, and Gerber Foundation for all that you do for the youth of the county! Community support is everything!

For more information about the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H Program Coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu or call 231-745-2732.

