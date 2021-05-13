Lake County 4-H receives grant from the Gerber Foundation  

3
LAKE COUNTY — What began as a summer program in 2020 to support 4-H youth and their families during the uncertainty of COVID, the 4-H Learning Kit program will continue to provide hands-on, educational activities to youth throughout the summer.
Lake County 4-H is pleased to announce that the 4-H Learning Kit program, which now serves 85 youths, is the recipient of a grant from the Gerber Foundation, in Fremont. The funds awarded to Lake County 4-H will extend the 4-H Learning Kit program to area families through August.