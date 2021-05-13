Lake County 4-H receives grant from the Gerber Foundation  

LAKE COUNTY — What began as a summer program in 2020 to support 4-H youth and their families during the uncertainty of COVID, the 4-H Learning Kit program will continue to provide hands-on, educational activities to youth throughout the summer.

Lake County 4-H is pleased to announce that the 4-H Learning Kit program, which now serves 85 youths, is the recipient of a grant from the Gerber Foundation, in Fremont. The funds awarded to Lake County 4-H will extend the 4-H Learning Kit program to area families through August.

While face-to-face 4-H club meetings and events are currently not possible in response to COVID, 4-H Learning Kits allow 4-H youth time to build, create, and explore new skills in the same manner as enjoyed during 4-H club meetings, but from the safety of their own homes.

Each 4-H Learning Kit comes complete with instructions and supplies. They are available to 4-H families free of charge while supplies last each month at Chase Township Library, Luther Area Public Library and Pathfinder Library, as well as NA-TAH-KA Corner Store in Irons.

Since 1902, 4-H has been there reaching out to young people across America to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with adult mentors. In 4-H, we are committed to helping young people, ages 5-9 years of age, develop skills that will help them succeed and reach their full potential.

4-H has deep traditional roots within agriculture, however, 4-H today also encompasses many learning opportunities designed to fit the needs of youth at different ages. Through a variety of projects — from food and forestry to rockets and sewing — 4-H gives children and teens opportunities to learn life skills, to practice them, and become confident in their ability to use them in the future. There are hands-on, learn-by-doing, opportunities for everyone!

In addition to community 4-H clubs, within Lake County, there are also a vast number of opportunities for youth to become engaged in 4-H through in-school programs, after-school programs and clubs; 4-H’s partnership with local libraries; and 4-H outreach opportunities, such as educational workshops; and trips, such as 4-H Winterfest, 4-H Capitol Experience, and 4-H Exploration Days.

The Gerber Foundation supports a variety of youth programming within a four-county area that includes Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana counties. The Foundation has a long history of community support, including support to youth programs (for youth aged 0-18 years), education, and health and human services. The Foundation provides support to a variety of programs including summer camp scholarships, STEM education programs, support for dental services, parenting education, and more.

To learn more about 4-H enrollment and opportunities, contact Laurie Platte Breza, Lake County 4-H Program Coordinator at platteb1@msu.edu or visit canr.msu.edu/4h/about_michigan_4_h/.