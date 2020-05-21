Lake County 4-H photo challenge

BALDWIN -- The Lake County 4-H, in partnership with 4-H programs in Crawford, Roscommon, Missaukee, and Wexford Counties, are encouraging youth to tell their story through the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge.

The challenge, open to all youth, ages 5 to 19 (as of Jan. 1, 2020), will take place May 25 - 29, with new challenges each day focusing on themes such as my neighborhood, favorite pastime, family life, special backyard spot, and who I am.

Entrants can submit one photo per day. After May 29, submitted photos will be collected and exhibited throughout Michigan as part of the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge.

To be included in the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge, register for free at events.anr.msu.edu/ruralsnapshots/.

For more information about the Snapshot of Rural Life photo challenge, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at platteb1@msu.edu.