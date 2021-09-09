Lake County 4-H open enrollment begins Sept. 15

LAKE COUNTY — Did you know that compared to their peers, youth enrolled in 4-H are two times as likely to go to college, two times as likely to pursue careers in science, and four times as likely to give back to their communities?

Since 1902, 4-H has been there reaching out to young people across America to develop leadership, citizenship, and life skills as they work in partnership with adult mentors. In 4-H, we are committed to helping young people, ages 5-19 years of age, develop skills that will help them succeed and reach their full potential.