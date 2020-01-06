Lake County 4-H looks forward to 2020
BALDWIN — Closing one year and beginning another always marks a threshold and invites a pause for reflection, a time to look back and plan ahead.
With that thought, reflecting on the Lake County 4-H program in 2019 is the best way to prepare to make 2020 an even better year for our youth.
In 2019, the Lake County 4-H program:
- Nearly doubled 4-H youth membership from 32 members to 58,
- Increased 4-H volunteer leadership from six adults to nine,
- Expanded 4-H youth clubs from two clubs to five,
- Sent one of the largest 4-H youth delegations to 4-H Exploration Days at Michigan State University,
- Partnered with the Lake County Sheriff's Office to create two scholarship funds for 4-H Capitol Experience,
- Launched our first 4-H Fall Kick Off Celebration during National 4-H Week and
- Received grants from the Gerber Foundation, Lake County Community Foundation, and Children and Youth Institute of Michigan State University Extension to further youth programming within Lake County.
The Lake County 4-H program has a lot to be proud of. Each new 4-H member inspires renewed energy and excitement for the future; each new 4-H leader brings a lifetime of experience and talent to share.
This collaboration strengthens and ensure the future of the Lake County 4-H program and inspire it to grow the next generation.
For more information about the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at 231-745-2732 or visit canr.msu.edu/4h/join_4_h.