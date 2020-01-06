Lake County 4-H looks forward to 2020

BALDWIN — Closing one year and beginning another always marks a threshold and invites a pause for reflection, a time to look back and plan ahead.

With that thought, reflecting on the Lake County 4-H program in 2019 is the best way to prepare to make 2020 an even better year for our youth.

In 2019, the Lake County 4-H program:

Nearly doubled 4-H youth membership from 32 members to 58,

Increased 4-H volunteer leadership from six adults to nine,

Expanded 4-H youth clubs from two clubs to five,

Sent one of the largest 4-H youth delegations to 4-H Exploration Days at Michigan State University,

Partnered with the Lake County Sheriff's Office to create two scholarship funds for 4-H Capitol Experience,

Launched our first 4-H Fall Kick Off Celebration during National 4-H Week and

Received grants from the Gerber Foundation, Lake County Community Foundation, and Children and Youth Institute of Michigan State University Extension to further youth programming within Lake County.

The Lake County 4-H program has a lot to be proud of. Each new 4-H member inspires renewed energy and excitement for the future; each new 4-H leader brings a lifetime of experience and talent to share.

This collaboration strengthens and ensure the future of the Lake County 4-H program and inspire it to grow the next generation.

For more information about the Lake County 4-H program, contact Laurie Platte Breza, 4-H program coordinator, at 231-745-2732 or visit canr.msu.edu/4h/join_4_h.